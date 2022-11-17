It’s official: Flu season is here, and influenza cases are on the rise in Idaho.

The flu virus joins a variety of upper respiratory viruses that have already been straining Idaho’s health care infrastructure — just as the Gem State is heading into the holiday season.

CDC COVID wastewater map

This chart shows, roughly, how much COVID-19 is rising or falling in the nation, based on wastewater. Blues indicate it is receding; orange and red indicate it’s surging. The black line represents the number of wastewater treatment plants providing data at the time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.