A FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE IN POCATELLO.
WHAT: Moderate flooding is forecast.
WHERE: Portneuf River at Pocatello.
WHEN: From this afternoon until further notice.
IMPACTS: At 8.0 feet, water will encroach onto portions of the bike and walking trail next to the river in Sacajawea Park in Pocatello. At 8.5 feet, sections of Sacajawea Park will be under water and the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek near Inkom may also be over its banks. At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello. At 9.4 feet, water will encroach around sitting benches near the river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: At 10:45 AM Thursday the stage was 7.9 feet.
FORECAST: The river is expected to gradually rise to an eventual crest of 10.9 feet on or around Saturday, May 6. Stay tuned for updates as the timing of this crest may change. Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
FLOOD HISTORY: This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.1 feet on 02/01/1911.
The Pocatello Street Department has sandbags!
Pick up address: 2405 Garrett Way
There is a green flatbed located on the right-hand side of the parking lot — it contains sand, bags and shovels.
