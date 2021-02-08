FORT HALL — Earlier today, Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a vehicle fire at Arbon Valley Highway on the Fort Hall Reservation.
Upon arrival, Fort Hall Fire found the fire had spread from the vehicle and burned towards the grass and sagebrush on both sides of the road. The fire was contained to 19 acres of grassland.
The American Falls Fire Department and the Tribal Wildland Firefighters assisted with the fire.
No injuries were reported, no homes were threatened and the fire is still under investigation.
According to Fire Chief Eric King, “Due to the lack of wet weather this winter, fire conditions are equal to early fire season in May or June. I urge Fort Hall residents to be safe when burning.”
King further adds, “If residents are burning yard waste or creating a recreational fire make sure you are following fire safety guidelines. For yard waste burns you will need a Burn Permit prior to burning. Follow the instructions on that burn permit and if you have any questions, please call the Fort Hall Fire Department at (208) 478-3784 or your local fire department.”