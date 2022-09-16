Dave Finkelnburg

A decision by a federal judge is the only reason pregnant Idaho women can still legally get certain necessary health care here. The Republican-led Idaho Legislature moved last week to put an end to even that.

As hard as it is to believe, attorneys for the Legislature asked Judge B. Lynn Winmill to put pregnant women in Idaho at risk of dying in emergency rooms. Medical care to prevent these women from having to go to an ER in the first place became illegal in Idaho last month.