A decision by a federal judge is the only reason pregnant Idaho women can still legally get certain necessary health care here. The Republican-led Idaho Legislature moved last week to put an end to even that.
As hard as it is to believe, attorneys for the Legislature asked Judge B. Lynn Winmill to put pregnant women in Idaho at risk of dying in emergency rooms. Medical care to prevent these women from having to go to an ER in the first place became illegal in Idaho last month.
How has an Idaho law become so potentially tragic? The current dispute is over a law criminalizing abortion.
GOP leaders, eager to win votes from anti-abortion activists, enacted a law which redefined human life from birth, to beginning when a sperm fertilizes an egg. As a doctor can tell you, the development of the resulting embryo into a healthy baby, while usually trouble free, is not without danger and is not always successful.
One danger is that about 2 to 4 percent of the time, the would-be mother’s body implants the embryo outside the womb, creating an ectopic pregnancy. Without the protective nurture of the womb, the embryo has zero percent chance of survival. Worse, the fetus growing from the misplaced embryo threatens the woman’s health.
OB-GYN Dr. Amelia Huntsberger wrote last week a pregnancy under this circumstance can even be fatal. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports up to 3 percent of such cases are fatal.
That’s why removal of the tissue of a non-viable fetus developing from an embryo outside the womb is medically necessary. Such tissue removal, made possible thanks to medical science, is one reason American women survive pregnancy at 100 times the rate they did 100 years ago. Unfortunately, under present Idaho law the procedure is no longer considered necessary medical care but, rather, abortion, and is therefore illegal here.
Idaho law now says a doctor removing such tissue to protect the health and life of the mother can be sentenced to two to five years in prison. You can read the law yourself. It’s in Idaho Code, Title 18, Chapter 6, Section 18-622.
There’s no way I’ll ever believe Republicans in the Legislature intended to criminalize medical care for pregnant women. However, in their eagerness to stop all elective (chosen rather than required) abortions, that’s what they have done.
I’ve presented only one example. A qualified doctor could give you a long list of the rarer but no less-dangerous medical conditions they have been treating in pregnant women. Now that treatment is in jeopardy.
The unfortunate reality of what you might call a “medical abortion” is it is definitely not the "abortion" that most on the pro-life side are trying to prevent. When they talk about abortion as contraception, I believe they are thinking solely of a viable fetus in the womb. While there’s room for strong disagreement, to honestly believe that every embryo implanted within the uterine cavity should be brought to term is not an irrational view.
Where this gets sticky is what about a victim of rape or incest? Is it morally right to force her to bear a child simply because she is physically capable of doing so?
Can an abortion be medically necessary for a 10-year-old girl? What about for a female of limited or defective mental capacity who becomes pregnant but is unable to care for herself or her fetus through a pregnancy?
What about potential mothers who have complicating health risks — either preexisting or discovered during the pregnancy—that threaten their physical health? What about defects discovered in a growing fetus that reveal it to be non-viable or otherwise defective?
Idaho law, at present, goes far beyond these difficult questions. We have a cruel, harmful situation that will drive doctors, other health care workers, and even justifiably concerned potential parents from the state.
Meanwhile, the legislative leaders who created this mess refuse to admit their error. Instead, they’ve hired attorneys with your tax dollars to fight to keep their bad law on the books!
They even had an attorney argue the law is OK because it won’t be enforced as it’s written. How much more clearly can the legislative majority be told that the law they passed is indefensible?
Still, I am waiting to hear a single Idaho Republican lawmaker admit the law should be fixed. Instead, with every day that passes the law threatens the health of mothers.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.