Pocatello Fire Department ambulance stock image file photo
Kyle Riley File Photo

Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. 

The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.