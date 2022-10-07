Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours.
The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said.
A southbound 2018 Toyota 4Runner then suffered damage when it struck debris from the crash.
The crash resulted in four people being transported via ambulances to local hospitals. The injured included the Freightliner's 21-year-old male driver from Tracy, California, as well as the Silverado's juvenile driver, 19-year-old female passenger from Chubbuck and juvenile passenger, authorities said.
All of the injured individuals were wearing their seat belts, state police said. Their names and conditions have not been released.
The Peterbilt was driven by a 52-year-old man from Blackfoot while the Toyota was driven by a 50-year-old woman from Billings, Montana. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and did not require transport to the hospital, state police said.
The crash shut down Interstate 15 southbound for four hours.
The slowed traffic on the freeway because of the wreck resulted in multiple other crashes on Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing additional delays for motorists.
The most serious of these secondary wrecks happened around 2:05 p.m. Friday and sent an elderly man to the hospital.
The 85-year-old man from Phoenix was driving a 2011 Subaru Forester SUV southbound on Interstate 15 in the slow moving traffic south of the Shelley-Firth exit when he changed lanes and struck two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and 2016 Buick Enclave SUV, state police said.
The Subaru overturned as a result of the collisions, authorities said.
The 85-year-old man, who was wearing his seat belt, was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash, state police said. His name and condition have not been released.
The Dodge pickup was driven by a 21-year-old man from West Haven, Utah, while the Buick was occupied by a 45-year-old woman and three juvenile passengers from Blackfoot, state police said. All were wearing seat belts and did not require transport to the hospital, authorities said.
The wrecks remain under investigation by Idaho State Police.
