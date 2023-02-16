BOISE – A federal grand jury in Boise returned an eight-count indictment on February 15, 2023, charging five Idaho men with distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine, and conspiracy to do the same, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.
The indictment alleges that:
Ernesto Antonio Diaz Gaspar, 32, of Boise, distributed fentanyl to another person on four different occasions, distributed methamphetamine to another person on two different occasions, and conspired to do the same.
Hector Manual Ojeda Aponte, 42, of Meridian, distributed methamphetamine to another person on two different occasions and aided and abetted in its distribution.
Jose DeJesus Loera, 43, of Caldwell, conspired to distribute methamphetamine to another person.
Cevin Alfonza Martinez, 29, of Boise, aided and abetted in the distribution of methamphetamine to another person.
Wilkin Rolando Martinez Munguia, 30, of Meridian, aided and abetted in the distribution of methamphetamine to another person.
If convicted, each of the defendants will face sentences ranging from a minimum of ten years and up to life in federal prison. Under the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984, Congress has eliminated parole for defendants convicted of federal crimes committed after November 1, 1987.
U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Nampa Police Department for the near year-long investigation and applauded the assistance received from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, United States Marshals Service, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Boise Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Meridian Police Department, which led to the arrest of all five individuals.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.