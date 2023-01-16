Goldfish

An illegally introduced goldfish from Heagle Park Pond in Hailey pictured in 2020.

 Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Goldfish illegally introduced into Castle Rock State Park Pond requires Fish and Game to eradicate all fish from the pond.

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond will be closed to public access beginning January 20, 2023. It’s anticipated to reopen to the public in early May 2023. The closure will allow fisheries biologists from the Magic Valley Region to apply a substance that will kill all fish in the pond.

