Relocated moose

Idaho Fish and Game successfully darted and relocated a 2-year-old cow moose that had spent the prior few days in a community just north of Boise.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

On Thursday, July 20, Southwest Region wildlife and enforcement staff successfully darted and relocated a 2-year-old cow moose that had spent the prior few days in a community just north of Boise. Staff moved the moose to a more suitable area near Smiths Ferry, away from town and people.

Fish and Game began receiving reports of a cow moose in the community of Hidden Springs on July 18. Wildlife biologists from the Southwest Region office initially reached out directly to community residents, encouraging them to keep a respectful distance from the moose in hopes that it would move out of the area on its own.

Moose relocated
Fish and Game staff dump water on a cow moose to keep it cool during a relocation operation in the Hidden Springs community near Boise.