Coyote
Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in North Idaho's Bonner County.

In early January, reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.

