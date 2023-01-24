While some Pocatello area residents have been lucky enough to see two different moose wandering the snow-covered streets recently, the encounters two other Idahoans experienced this month with the enormous creature were not so fortunate.
A woman in Ketchum, a small town near Sun Valley, sustained extensive injuries following a moose attack on Jan. 13, and a man in Terreton, a small town about 30 miles east of Rexburg, shot and killed a bull moose on Saturday after it charged at him in his yard, according to two separate news releases from Idaho Fish and Game.
The incident in Ketchum began to unfold when the moose encountered a small unleashed dog. When the woman attempted to intervene, the moose charged her, hitting her in the head and knocking her unconscious, Fish and Game said.
“It is unknown what happened immediately after the contact, but her injuries are consistent with a moose continuing the attack while the woman was on the ground,” the news release said.
Though the attack occurred on Jan. 13, it was not reported to the Idaho Fish and Game Department until the morning of Jan. 17. Fish and Game officials would like to remind Idahoans to report incidents involving moose as timely as possible so that they can intervene if needed.
“Timely reporting of attacks by aggressive moose or any other wildlife to Fish and Game is critically important,” the news release said. “Having conservation officers and biologists responding immediately to an attack or aggressive wildlife incident greatly increases our ability to safely provide a service of protecting the public from additional wildlife incidents.”
Attacks should be reported immediately by calling 911.
Fish and Game staff in the Ketchum area are attempting to locate and move the moose to a more remote location, though the challenge is that multiple moose have been reported in the Warm Springs neighborhood west of Ketchum, Fish and Game said.
The incident in Terreton that occurred on Saturday unfolded after a resident there had attempted to haze the moose away from the area, Fish and Game said. Hazing is a method that uses deterrents to move an animal out of an area or discourages undesirable behavior or activity. It can include making loud noises or using non-lethal rounds such as bean bags to help maintain an animals’ healthy fear of humans and deter them from neighborhood spaces such as backyards and playgrounds.
The large moose had been frequenting residential areas around the Mud Lake and Terreton areas for over a week and had reportedly become increasingly agitated, said Fish and Game, adding that the man that shot the moose had been attempting to haze it out of the area when it charged at him.
“At that point, the man decided to shoot the moose to prevent the attack, killing it only a few yards away from where he was standing,” Fish and Game said. “Luckily the man was uninjured.”
Both Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Fish and Game responded to the scene and determined the act was in self-defense. No charges have been filed.
Fish and Game officials say that as winter conditions persist in the Upper Snake River Region, wildlife are beginning to show up near towns and residences where they are not commonly seen.
Two moose had been seen wandering around north Pocatello neighborhoods earlier this month. One moose was tranquilized and relocated by Fish and Game officials while the other was escorted out of town by Chubbuck police and Fish and Game officials.
Residents who live in areas where moose are common are strongly encouraged to be vigilant when they see a moose nearby, Fish and Game officials say. While moose may give the appearance of being slow and plodding, they can react incredibly fast when provoked and cover distances in a matter of seconds.
If a person encounters a moose, they should closely watch the behavior of the moose, looking for signs of agitation or stress, Fish and Game officials say. If a moose lays its ears back or the hair on the back of the neck raises, that means it is stressed and could charge at any time. Moose will often snort or grunt or stomp their hooves when stressed or feeling threatened. If you see any of these behaviors the best course of action is to put something between you and the moose — like a tree or a vehicle, or, if it can be done safely, enter your house or vehicle.
If residents find themselves in close proximity to wildlife, such as a moose, Fish and Game encourages them to do the following to keep themselves and their pets safe:
— Always keep your dog on a leash when wildlife is present.
— Even if leashed, a moose may perceive a dog as a predator so avoiding an area when a moose is present may be the best and safest course of action for dog owners.
— Never put yourself in a situation where you are between a cow moose and a calf.
— If you see a moose near inhabited areas, notify your local Fish and Game office or local law enforcement.
— Do not approach the animal, which reduces the stress on them, and observe from a safe distance.
