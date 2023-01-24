Fish and Game moose photo
While some Pocatello area residents have been lucky enough to see two different moose wandering the snow-covered streets recently, the encounters two other Idahoans experienced this month with the enormous creature were not so fortunate.

A woman in Ketchum, a small town near Sun Valley, sustained extensive injuries following a moose attack on Jan. 13, and a man in Terreton, a small town about 30 miles east of Rexburg, shot and killed a bull moose on Saturday after it charged at him in his yard, according to two separate news releases from Idaho Fish and Game.

