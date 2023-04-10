two deer standing in the snow (copy)
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Photo

POCATELLO — In the early evening on April 10, 2023, an Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer shot and killed a dog for chasing and killing a deer in south Pocatello.

The officer was responding to an unrelated wildlife call in a neighborhood off of South 5th Avenue when he was approached by several members of the public who had just watched two dogs chase and kill a mule deer fawn. Some indicated that they watched the dogs leave the dead fawn to chase other deer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.