Bull elk

The bull elk with unique antlers that was illegally killed in Montpelier Canyon earlier this month.

 Photo provided by Idaho Fish and Game

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was illegally shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho.

The bull was last seen alive in Dry Hollow in Montpelier Canyon around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 12 by a motorist. When the motorist returned to the area in the early afternoon that same day, the bull could not be seen, but human footprints leading up to where the bull had been standing were evident.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.