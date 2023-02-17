CHUBBUCK — Two dogs that had mortally mauled two elk calves and harassed an elk herd were fatally shot by an Idaho Fish and Game officer on Friday afternoon near Chubbuck, authorities said
The incident began to unfold around 12:30 p.m. when Chubbuck animal control officers responded to a report that two dogs were attacking a large herd of elk in the area of 2 1/2 Mile Road and Northgate Parkway northeast of Chubbuck, Fish and Game said.
Idaho Fish and Game was soon called to the scene where the two large domestic dogs had taken down two elk calves from the herd and were mauling them, authorities said.
A Fish and Game officer reportedly fatally shot the two dogs and then fatally shot the two elk calves after it was determined they could not be saved.
Fish and Game said it was feared that the dogs would continue to harass the large elk herd that's wintering in the 2 1/2 Mile Road and Northgate Parkway area, so the decision was made to euthanize the canines.
Fish and Game said that elk are "super vulnerable" this time of year as they try to find enough food and conserve enough energy to survive the winter.
Fish and Game also said it's highly unusual for domestic dogs to take down elk during such encounters.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies also responded to the incident.
