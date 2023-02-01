Mountain lion
Idaho Fish and Game Photo

An unfortunate incident occurred involving the loss of a family pet to a mountain lion near Tetonia on Jan. 30, when a young female lion ventured into a homeowner’s yard and killed their dog before heading under their porch. The homeowners immediately called local law enforcement who quickly responded and dispatched the lion in the interest of public safety.

“These pet owners did nothing wrong or out of the ordinary to provoke this attack,” says James Brower with Idaho Fish and Game. “Our hearts go out to them for their loss.”

