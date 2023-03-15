Mule deer
Courtesy photo

In two separate incidents in late February off-leash dogs were found chasing deer in both Bellevue and Hailey in the Wood River Valley. In Hailey, an off-leash dog chased and killed a mule deer buck in Quigley Canyon. In Muldoon Canyon outside of Bellevue, two off-leashed dogs repeatedly chased deer in deep snow.

In Idaho, it is illegal for an unleashed dog to actively track, pursue, harass or kill a big game animal.

