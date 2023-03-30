Mountain lion
Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Wildlife biologists with Fish and Game captured an adult female mountain lion from an Ammon neighborhood on the morning of March 30. The lion was reported by a homeowner whose dog chased the lion into a tree. Given the proximity to Woodland Hills Elementary, the school was put on alert.

When wildlife staff arrived, the lion had come out of the tree, but they were able to successfully tranquilize the animal from the ground in a nearby location.

