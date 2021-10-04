I attended the last City Council meeting to understand first hand what is going on with our tax money and how it is being accounted for. What I found out was concerning. The financial discussion focused on the claims report presented at the September 2, 2021 meeting and how that report correlated to the summaries being presented at this council meeting. The mayor and city Attorney did not seem to want to have those discussions. Council members wanted to know what protocols are used to establish how monies are being spent. They wanted to know what policies were in place regarding purchasing and the use of credit cards provided to numerous city employees. There were no accusations of wrong-doing. Council members were simply seeking clarification for how credit cards are used, how purchases are approved, and where the lines of authority exist.
The discussion was on the treasures report. According to the agenda: “(b) TREASURER’S REPORT: Council may wish to consider the Treasurer’s Report for August 2021 showing cash and investments as of August 31, 2021.” As a taxpayer, I would certainly hope all council questions related to the item would be clarified. It is my hard-earned money and I care how it is spent by the city.
According to the discussion, there were fifty four (54) purchases from Amazon totaling approximately $21,400. The projection was made that if we follow that pattern over 12 months it means $256,800 dollars of city money is being spent elsewhere instead of buying locally.
One hundred fifty four (154) purchases listed do not have a final detail provided. It is blank. On one page a $4.30 purchase is detailed for bolts. However, purchases appearing just ahead of that line item for $6,707.16 and another for $1,297.46 have no extended detail noted. They are identified as blank and contain no purchase order numbers.
The subject of purchase orders was brought up, and the mayor was asked for purchase order policies and use, but he was not inclined to respond. Most organizations have procedures in place by using purchase order numbers and cross checking said purchases for integrity and transparency. One must always be fiscally responsible when using taxpayers’ monies.
When one council member brought up the expenditure of $9,000 in one office for custom counters and a marble counter top and insinuated that they were informed of another similar action; the mayor got very defensive and quite angry. In his rant, he accused the questioning council members of attacking the employees. Monies could and should be spent on issues other than updating an office in light of our fiscal problems.
On another concerning note - I do not know this person, but I understand Josh Mansfield is running for a City Council seat and is the son of the head of the Public Works Dept according to the ISJ. According to the paper, it is not illegal for him to run. Any normal person would consider having a son make decisions with public money that impact the city department his father runs way too close for comfort. The city does not allow nepotism when hiring employees, why should they not take it into account when someone is running for public office? At most it should be a conflict of interest. Regardless of the law, the optics certainly don’t look good for Pocatello.
Marylou Powers,
Pocatello