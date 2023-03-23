East Idaho's snowy week is ending with another storm that could dump several inches of snow on much of the region.
The storm arrived in East Idaho on Friday morning and is expected to continue through at least Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho to alert the public about the hazardous driving conditions caused by the storm.
The storm is forecast to hit Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit area hardest. Up to 16 inches of snow could fall there Friday morning through Saturday morning.
The storm could dump up to 5 inches of snow on the Spencer, Dubois, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Victor, Wayan, Henry, Island Park, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Preston, Malad and Thatcher areas.
The rest of East Idaho including lower elevations such as Burley, Rupert, Rexburg, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Fort Hall, American Falls and Aberdeen and highlands such as Albion, Malta, Holbrook, St. Anthony, Arbon, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon Arimo, Downey and Lava Hot Springs are forecast to receive an inch or two of snow and some rain.
The storm could dump over a foot of snow on East Idaho's higher mountains depending on its severity.
Winds of up to 50 mph are also in the forecast on Friday in East Idaho. A wind advisory has been issued for much of the region for Friday morning through Friday night because the gusts will be strong enough to make controlling a vehicle difficult in addition to reducing visibility via blowing snow.
There's a chance the storm could stay in East Idaho longer than expected, meaning more snow and rain could fall Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
The storm will be the third to pass through East Idaho this week, which coincidentally marked the beginning of the spring season.
Another snowstorm is expected to arrive in East Idaho on Tuesday, so get ready for more warnings and advisories if the forecast holds.
Elsewhere in the state, wind advisories are in effect in south central and southwest Idaho and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah because of the storm.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
