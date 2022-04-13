POCATELLO — Idaho State University received support from a large number of first-time donors to raise about $824,000 through its inaugural Bengal Giving Day campaign.
The campaign brought in 1,377 contributions from alumni, students and other ISU supporters, according to a press release. The funds raised will go toward scholarships, student clubs and other programs that support students.
Of those contributors, 30 percent were first-time donors. Bengal Giving Day replaced the former I Love ISU phone campaign.
The fund drive was scheduled to last 1,901 minutes — or just under 32 hours — to recognize the institution's founding in 1901 as the Academy of Idaho.
“I am so proud of the incredible support we have received from our entire community,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in the press release. “Every day, with your help, our students are transforming their lives.”
The fundraising campaign was primarily hosted using an online giving website and on social media. There was an in-person celebration throughout the campaign at the Pond Student Union building, offering matching funds for contributions, as well as prizes for students who contributed.
“It was exciting to see the Bengal Nation coming together to support our students and the University we love,” said Executive Director of Alumni Relations and Advancement Communications Ryan Sargent. “Our success came from more than a thousand people stepping forward to make a difference.”