WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Old Crow

Don't worry.....this next vax will be new and improved. Even if they did work.....which they don't, they are always behind the curve of the

New variants.....so......useless. Nevertheless....

Don't forget your boosters....democrats. It's about time man's evolutionary chain split off

Into something..........different. I see Morlocks

In our future.

Old Crow

Ha ha ha......there's your fully vaccinated. Haven't they each had covid about a half dozen times?

The mass stupidity in this country is unbelievable.

