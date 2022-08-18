The first-ever Redneck Games are slated for Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. at the 3M Cattle Ranch, which is right along Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs.
The event is described by organizers as a fun family event on the ranch.
Organizers say there will be fun games for all ages as well as a local market of amazing and unique items and food trucks.
There will also be a petting zoo, horse rides, face painting, dog and sheep show, roping lessons, relay races, a watermelon eating contest, a hubcap hurl and more.
Admission is $5 to $10.
Purchase tickets or get more information at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/redneck-games or pocatelloevents.com/3m. The ranch is located at 7239 E. Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs.
