Monday might be the first day of spring but it certainly won't feel like it in East Idaho as a snowy week begins.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for the potential for several inches of snow in the mountains that will create hazardous highland road conditions.
Snow will remain in the forecast for East Idaho through Saturday, along with some rain.
The first storm arrived Monday morning and will continue until Tuesday morning. The Island Park area is forecast to be hardest hit by the storm and could receive a foot of snow.
Most of the rest of East Idaho's higher elevations, including the St. Anthony, Spencer, Dubois, Inkom, Downey, McCammon, Arimo, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Paris, Georgetown, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Palisades, Swan Valley, Arbon, Bone, Ashton, Victor, Henry and Wayan areas, could receive up to 5 or 6 inches of snow from the Monday morning until Tuesday morning storm.
The rest of East Idaho including higher elevation Rockland, Thatcher, Driggs and Tetonia and lower elevation Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Preston, Malad, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg could receive an inch or two of snow and rain.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive over a foot of snow depending on the storm's severity.
The storm is forecast to be accompanied by winds of up to 35 mph.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Challis and Salmon as well as in North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and/or winter storm watches are in effect in Nevada, Utah, Montana and Wyoming because of the storm.
