Africa Monkeypox

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions. 

 Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is reporting the first case of monkeypox virus infection in a southeast Idaho resident.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over. Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus (chickenpox). Most infections last two to four weeks.