Firefighters are battling three wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas.
The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 15 in Inkom and north of McCammon and along Highway 30 east of McCammon.
Several local fire departments have responded to the blazes, all of which were still burning as of Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
It appears that the biggest wildfires are the two in the McCammon area, where large firefighting jets dropped retardant to stop the spread of the flames.
The McCammon area fires at one point were burning close to homes but reports indicate that firefighters were able to keep the flames away from the structures.
Authorities reported that although the wildfires are burning near Interstate 15 and Highway 30, both roads remain open to traffic.
The Sheriff's Office reported that the fires have not resulted in any injuries, evacuations or structures being damaged.
Smoke from the McCammon area blazes could be seen from several miles away.
Authorities haven't yet stated how many acres the fires have scorched or when they expect to have the blazes contained, but as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday some of the firefighters were returning to their stations in what seemed to be a sign that the fires were closer to being extinguished.
Authorities haven't commented on what could have caused the fires but it's evident that Thursday's 90-degree temps and strong winds have created conditions that make it easy for blazes to ignite in the dry vegetation and spread.
Earlier Thursday the Pocatello Fire Department extinguished a small brush fire along South Fifth Avenue near the South Valley Connector. The fire was reported by multiple people including a state trooper around 2:45 p.m.
That blaze scorched less than an acre before firefighters extinguished the flames. There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures but South Fifth Avenue was partially blocked for about 15 minutes because of the incident.
Firefighters said they're not sure what caused the fire.
With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching and the hot weather forecast to continue through the middle of next week, authorities are urging people to be careful regarding what they throw from their vehicles and to not drive anywhere with unsecured towing equipment or chains.
