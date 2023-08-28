Smoke billows into the sky from a wildfire burning in the hills west of Pocatello on Monday afternoon.
POCATELLO — Firefighters are trying to contain a raging wildfire in the hills west of Pocatello.
Authorities confirmed late Monday afternoon that firefighting aircraft are en route to the scene to help the firefighters gain the upper hand on the blaze.
The fire was reported by local residents around 2:20 p.m. Monday in the City Creek trail system.
The smoke from the fire could soon be seen from throughout Pocatello.
Pocatello and Bureau of Land Management firefighters have responded to the blaze, which has already scorched 75 acres on BLM and Forest Service land in the North Fork area.
The Pocatello Fire Department said one person has suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire but did not require transport to the hospital.
The fire is not currently threatening any structures, the Fire Department said.
Authorities haven't yet commented on the fire's possible cause.
The public should stay away from the City Creek area until the fire has been extinguished.
Stay with idahostatejoural.com for updates on this story.
