TWIN FALLS — Crews worked through the night and continue to work to completely extinguish the fire at the Amalgamated Sugar Factory.
All agencies assisting TFFD cleared throughout the night with Rock Creek Fire being the last to clear at 8:30 AM.
There is currently an excavator and two loaders from Amalgamated Sugar Factory working to remove all contents of the warehouse to help completely extinguish the fire.
TFFD crews are standing by to put out any remaining fires found and continue to ventilate the roof to get the remaining smoke out.
This fire should be completely out and all units clear sometime this afternoon.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
We would like to give a HUGE shoutout to all of the agencies who assisted with this fire! Jerome City Fire Department, Filer Fire & Rescue, Buhl Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire Protection District / Rock Creek Quick Response, Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department, and Declo Rural Fire Department.
We would also like to thank our dispatchers who handled this incident so well!
Each of these departments played a vital role in putting out this fire. THANK YOU!