Firefighters made progress Friday afternoon in their battle against a wildfire that caused evacuations and threatened several homes on the Fort Hall Reservation, authorities said.
The blaze has scorched about 7,500 acres and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity due to strong winds on Thursday night and early Friday morning. Miraculously firefighters kept all of the homes from suffering any damage despite the fact the fire continued to spread throughout the night.
Firefighting aircraft including large air tankers dropped retardant on the wildfire Thursday and Friday to assist the firefighters on the ground.
Firefighters thought that Interstate 15 northbound might need to be shut down on Friday morning in the Fort Hall area because of wildfire smoke but the closure was not needed and the freeway has remained open.
There is no estimate on when the fire will be contained but authorities said they might have a better idea on Friday evening after firefighters spend the day trying to gain the upper hand on the fire.
After being asked to leave their homes early Thursday evening, the Ross Fork area evacuees spent the night at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and were allowed to return to their homes late Friday morning.
The blaze ignited in the 2 1/2 Mile Road area northeast of Chubbuck around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and spread rapidly in the hills and grassland, authorities said.
Emergency responders shut down 2 1/2 Mile Road and multiple roads in the Ross Fork area because of the blaze and the public should stay away until the fire has been extinguished.
The fire began near Fort Hall Reservation land and then spread onto the reservation in the Ross Fork area, the tribes reported.
In a move showing the seriousness of the situation, the tribes activated their emergency operations center to help coordinate the emergency response to the wildfire.
As of Friday afternoon the blaze had not resulted in any injuries and no structures had been damaged, authorities said.
Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs and several local fire departments are on the scene battling the fire.
Authorities said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.