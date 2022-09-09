Firefighters made progress Friday afternoon in their battle against a wildfire that caused evacuations and threatened several homes on the Fort Hall Reservation, authorities said.

The blaze has scorched about 7,500 acres and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity due to strong winds on Thursday night and early Friday morning. Miraculously firefighters kept all of the homes from suffering any damage despite the fact the fire continued to spread throughout the night.