Firefighters were able to keep an out-of-control wildfire from destroying the homes in its path on the Fort Hall Reservation as of Thursday night.
The blaze grew to about 6,500 acres by Thursday evening and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity.
Strong winds caused fears that the homes in the fire's path would be damaged or destroyed but firefighters from throughout Southeast Idaho successfully protected all of the structures as of 10 p.m., authorities said.
The tribes have asked all of the evacuees to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel until the fire is no longer a threat.
The blaze ignited in the 2 1/2 Mile Road area northeast of Chubbuck around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and spread rapidly in the hills and grassland, authorities said.
Emergency responders shut down 2 1/2 Mile Road and multiple roads in the Ross Fork area because of the blaze and the public should stay away from the area until the fire has been extinguished.
The fire began near Fort Hall Reservation land and then spread onto the reservation in the Ross Fork area, the tribes reported.
In a move showing the seriousness of the situation, the tribes activated their emergency operations center to help coordinate the emergency response to the wildfire.
As of Thursday evening the blaze had not resulted in any injuries and no structures had been damaged, authorities said.
Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs and several local fire departments are on the scene battling the fire.
Firefighting aircraft dropped retardant on the fire on Thursday afternoon and evening in an attempt to stop the flames from spreading.
Authorities said they do not yet know what caused the blaze.