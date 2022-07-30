POCATELLO — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from being damaged by a wildfire that ignited in south Pocatello late Friday night.
The blaze was reported by a nearby resident around 11 p.m. near where Barton Road ends at the base of Chinese Peak.
The fire scorched 13 acres of rough terrain and threatened multiple homes but firefighters from the North Bannock and Pocatello fire departments, Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service were able to keep the flames away from all the structures.
The fire got so close to one home that the residents who lived there were evacuated but they have since been allowed to return, the North Bannock Fire Department reported.
The blaze did not cause any injuries.
It took firefighters about three hours to knock down most of the flames and they remained on the scene as of Saturday afternoon extinguishing hot spots.
Authorities said they expect to declare the fire contained on Saturday night and they'll be monitoring the scene until then to make sure the flames don't start to spread again.
American Road and a stretch of Barton Road were temporarily shut down because of the fire.
The flames from the fire were visible from several miles away and some people mistakenly thought the blaze was burning on Idaho State University's Red Hill.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.