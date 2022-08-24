Fort Hall wildfire

A fire truck pictured at the scene of Wednesday's wildfire on the Fort Hall Reservation. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said.