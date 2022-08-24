A fire truck pictured at the scene of Wednesday's wildfire on the Fort Hall Reservation.
FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon.
The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said.
Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes at one point but firefighters were able to successfully keep the flames away from the structures, Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King reported.
The blaze did not result in any injuries to people or animals and there was no damage to any of the homes, authorities said. There were no evacuations.
Authorities reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that the fire was fully contained and firefighters were mopping up the remaining hot spots.
Highway 91 and other nearby roads were temporarily shut down because of the fire.
The Fort Hall Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Bureau of Indian Affairs and Blackfoot firefighters.
Authorities said they believe the cause of the blaze was weather-related. There was lightning in the area at the time.
