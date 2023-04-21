POCATELLO — Firefighters are still extinguishing hot spots from the early Friday morning fire at Highland High School but they're thankful they were able to save most of the school from the flames.
The Pocatello Fire Department reported at 9 a.m. Friday that the fire had been contained to the D Wing of Highland with the school's other four wings suffering only light smoke damage.
"We wish we could have saved the entire school but feel good that we've kept the fire from spreading to the other wings," said Shane Grow, the Pocatello Fire Department's assistant chief of operations.
Grow said that firefighters are currently extinguishing the remaining hot spots in the D Wing, where the flames gutted the school's cafeteria and gym.
Grow said Highland will reopen but he's not sure when and he doubts it will be this school year because the four wings that escaped fire damage will all have to be thoroughly inspected and the smoke residue cleaned up to ensure the school is safe for students, teachers and staff.
He said state fire marshals and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators are headed to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The bureau offered to help with the investigation because the fire occurred at a large public building, Grow said.
Pocatello Fire Department officials said they do not know what caused the fire but it appears the blaze might have started in the school's cafeteria area.
The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. Friday during heavy snowfall.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the fire and quickly requested help from the Chubbuck Fire Department. Pocatello police and Bannock County Search and Rescue also responded.
There were no injuries in the fire but the flames caused roof and wall collapses in the school's D Wing.
The public should stay away from the Highland High School area until the fire has been fully extinguished. The roads near Highland have been shut down because of the fire.
School District 25 has announced that all Friday classes at Highland have been canceled.
Highland's prom was scheduled for Saturday at the school. Upon hearing about the fire, Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee announced that the prom will be instead held in ISU's Pond Student Union ballroom on Saturday.
