Firefighters extinguish a brush fire burning near a north Pocatello neighborhood early Friday evening.
POCATELLO — Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire before it could spread to any nearby homes early Friday evening in north Pocatello.
Local residents reported the brush fire burning near Legacy Drive and Owyhee Street around 6 p.m.
The Pocatello Fire Department quickly responded and had the blaze contained in about 15 minutes. Less than two acres of dry brush were scorched.
There were no injuries, evacuations or road closures.
Firefighters said they were fortunately able to stop the fire's wind-fueled spread before it could threaten any nearby homes.
The Fire Department remained on the scene until after 7:30 p.m. Friday to make sure all the flames had been extinguished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Department.
Pocatello police also responded to the blaze.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.