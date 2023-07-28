Brush fire

Firefighters extinguish a brush fire burning near a north Pocatello neighborhood early Friday evening.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire before it could spread to any nearby homes early Friday evening in north Pocatello.

Local residents reported the brush fire burning near Legacy Drive and Owyhee Street around 6 p.m.

