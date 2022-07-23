POCATELLO — Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on a wildfire burning just south of Pocatello.

The fire is in the Blackrock Canyon area and has scorched about 300 acres since being reported by state police around 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The fire ignited on the other side of South Fifth Avenue from Century High School and Western States Cat and spread away from the road in a northeast direction to a large hill where the flames are currently burning, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.