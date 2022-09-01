Wildfires

A large air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning near McCammon on Thursday.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Firefighters appear to have won their battle against a trio of wildfires in the McCammon and Inkom areas.

The three fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along two stretches of Interstate 15 — in Inkom and north of McCammon — and along Highway 30 east of McCammon.