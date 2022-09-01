Firefighters appear to have won their battle against a trio of wildfires in the McCammon and Inkom areas.
The three fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along two stretches of Interstate 15 — in Inkom and north of McCammon — and along Highway 30 east of McCammon.
Several local fire departments responded to the blazes, all of which were contained as of late Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
Firefighters plan to remain at the fire scenes overnight to extinguish hot spots and to make sure the blazes don't start to spread again, authorities said.
It appears that the biggest wildfires were the two in the McCammon area, where large firefighting jets were called in to drop retardant to stop the spread of the flames.
The McCammon area fires were burning close to homes but reports indicate that firefighters were able to keep the flames away from the structures.
Authorities reported that although the wildfires burned near Interstate 15 and Highway 30, both roads remained open to traffic.
The Sheriff's Office said the fires did not result in any injuries, evacuations or structures being damaged.
Smoke from the McCammon area blazes could be seen from several miles away.
Authorities haven't yet stated how many acres the three wildfires scorched or what could have caused the blazes, but it's evident that Thursday's 97-degree temps and strong winds created conditions that made it easy for the fires to ignite in the dry vegetation and spread.
Earlier Thursday the Pocatello Fire Department extinguished a small brush fire along South Fifth Avenue near the South Valley Connector. The fire was reported by multiple people including a state trooper around 2:45 p.m.
That blaze scorched less than an acre before firefighters extinguished the flames. There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures but South Fifth Avenue was partially blocked for about 15 minutes because of the incident.
Firefighters said they're not sure what caused the fire.
With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching and the scorching temps forecast to continue through the middle of next week, authorities are urging people to be careful regarding what they throw from their vehicles and to not drive anywhere with unsecured towing equipment or chains.