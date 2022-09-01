Wildfires

A large air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning near McCammon on Thursday.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Several East Idaho fire departments worked to extinguish four wildfires that collectively scorched approximately 600 acres in the McCammon and Inkom areas Thursday evening.

The four fires were initially reported just after 5 p.m. Thursday. One fire was reported in the median of Interstate 15 near Jensen Road between Inkom and Arimo, another broke out north of Inkom near Sorelle Road, what firefighters are calling the Middle Fire ignited about two miles north of McCammon and another blaze named the Crystal Fire was reported east of McCammon along Highway 30.

Middle Fire north of McCammon

Flames are visible from the Middle Fire that ignited about two miles north of McCammon and scorched about 300 acres Thursday night.