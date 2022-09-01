Several East Idaho fire departments worked to extinguish four wildfires that collectively scorched approximately 600 acres in the McCammon and Inkom areas Thursday evening.
The four fires were initially reported just after 5 p.m. Thursday. One fire was reported in the median of Interstate 15 near Jensen Road between Inkom and Arimo, another broke out north of Inkom near Sorelle Road, what firefighters are calling the Middle Fire ignited about two miles north of McCammon and another blaze named the Crystal Fire was reported east of McCammon along Highway 30.
All of the blazes were contained by about 9 p.m. Thursday evening, though firefighters remained at the fire scenes late into the evening to extinguish hot spots and maintain containment lines, fire officials said.
The biggest wildfires were the two in the McCammon area, which both burned approximately 300 acres. The Middle Fire north of Inkom required retardant drops from a large fire-fighting jet and a single engine air tanker to help stop the spread of the flames, according to Dean Hazen of the Inkom Fire Department.
Hazen said it appeared the Middle Fire had three starts along Interstate 15, leading officials to believe the blaze ignited from a motorist driving on a flat tire or a chains from a trailer dragging on the pavement.
Rough terrain of lava rock made accessing the Middle Fire difficult, said Hazen, adding that firefighters tried to get a dozer at the scene but couldn’t maneuver the heavy equipment over the unstable earth.
High winds fueled the fire but eventually died down, Hazen said. The calmer winds and air support allowed firefighters to get the upper hand on the blaze, he added.
“We were lucky the wind died down and that we had air support drop the retardant,” said Gregg Mix, an Inkom firefighter.
In addition to the air support, Inkom fire officials used seven engines on the Middle Fire initially and reduced that number to three late Thursday night around 9 p.m., Hazen said.
Lava Hot Springs firefighters primarily battled the Crystal Fire east of McCammon near milepost 362 on Highway 30, which also burned about 300 acres, said Lava Fire Chief Ken Fagnant.
Lava battled the blaze with two brush engines and four personnel, an engine from Arimo, one from McCammon and another from Downey.
“We worked to protect some radio tower facilities that we did some protection around and got containment of the fire around 8:30 p.m.,” Fagnant said. “Federal fire crews brought engines and a dozer and we had two aerial drops from small single engine tanker planes.”
Crews also remained on that blaze late into the night mopping up hot spots.
Pocatello Valley, Inkom and McCammon firefighters also extinguished the wildfire near Sorelle Road that burned about an acre by about 6:30 p.m., according to Pocatello Valley Fire Chief Karen Aguilar. Arimo firefighters battled the blaze in the median of Interstate 15 near Jensen Road, which scorched just under a few acres, Fagnant said.
The McCammon area fires were burning close to homes but firefighters were able to keep the flames away from the structures.
Fire officials said it was a group effort to control all the fires Thursday night, with volunteer firefighters from Inkom, Arimo, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Downey, Pocatello Valley, North Bannock, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service all contributing.
No structures were damaged, nobody was evacuated and no injuries occurred as a result of the four blazes, fire officials said.
Authorities reported that although the wildfires burned near Interstate 15 and Highway 30, both roads remained open to traffic.
Smoke from the McCammon area blazes could be seen from several miles away.
Thursday's 97-degree temps and strong winds created conditions that made it easy for the fires to ignite in the dry vegetation and spread.
Earlier Thursday, the Pocatello Fire Department extinguished a small brush fire along South Fifth Avenue near the South Valley Connector. The fire was reported by multiple people including a state trooper around 2:45 p.m.
That blaze scorched less than an acre before firefighters extinguished the flames. There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures but South Fifth Avenue was partially blocked for about 15 minutes because of the incident.
Firefighters said they're not sure what caused the fire.
With scorching temperatures forecast to continue through the Labor Day weekend and into next week, authorities are urging people to be careful regarding what they throw from their vehicles and to not drive anywhere with unsecured towing equipment or chains.