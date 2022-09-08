Firefighters were able to keep an out-of-control wildfire from destroying several homes in its path on the Fort Hall Reservation as of Friday morning.
The blaze has scorched about 7,500 acres and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity on Thursday night and early Friday morning. Miraculously firefighters kept all of the homes from suffering any damage despite the fact the fire continued to spread throughout the night.
Authorities said smoke from the fire might cause them to shut down one or both lanes of Interstate 15 northbound in the Fort Hall area on Friday morning and motorists should expect delays if that happens.
There is no estimate on when the fire will be contained but authorities said they might have a better idea by Friday evening after firefighters spend the day trying to gain the upper hand on the fire.
Strong winds caused fears Thursday evening that the homes in the fire's path would be damaged or destroyed but firefighters from throughout Southeast Idaho successfully protected all of the structures as of 10 a.m. Friday, authorities said.
The evacuees spent the night at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and were allowed to return to their homes late Friday morning, though the fire is still actively burning.
The blaze ignited in the 2 1/2 Mile Road area northeast of Chubbuck around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and spread rapidly in the hills and grassland, authorities said.
Emergency responders shut down 2 1/2 Mile Road and multiple roads in the Ross Fork area because of the blaze and the public should stay away until the fire has been extinguished.
The fire began near Fort Hall Reservation land and then spread onto the reservation in the Ross Fork area, the tribes reported.
In a move showing the seriousness of the situation, the tribes activated their emergency operations center to help coordinate the emergency response to the wildfire.
As of Friday morning the blaze had not resulted in any injuries and no structures had been damaged, authorities said.
Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs and several local fire departments are on the scene battling the fire.
Firefighting aircraft dropped retardant on the fire on Thursday afternoon and evening in an attempt to stop the flames from spreading.
Authorities said they do not yet know what caused the blaze.