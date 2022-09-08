Firefighters were able to keep an out-of-control wildfire from destroying several homes in its path on the Fort Hall Reservation as of Friday morning.

The blaze has scorched about 7,500 acres and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity on Thursday night and early Friday morning. Miraculously firefighters kept all of the homes from suffering any damage despite the fact the fire continued to spread throughout the night.