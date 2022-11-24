Alaska-Moose Rescue

In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough, firefighters from Central Emergency Services with personnel from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game pose with a moose they helped rescue after it had fallen through a window well at a home in Soldotna, Alaska, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The moose was tranquilized and removed from the house on a stretcher, revived and set loose back into the wild.

 Capt. Josh Thompson - hogp, Central Emergency Services

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn't your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation.

“They were looking for some help getting a moose out of a basement,” said Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula.

