A wildfire burning in Bingham County is expected to be fully contained by early Thursday evening, authorities said.
The 190-acre blaze near Firth was 25 percent contained as of Thursday morning and as long as afternoon winds don't cause the flames to spread full containment is expected by around 6 p.m., according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center in Idaho Falls.
The blaze that began as a controlled burn sent enough smoke and ash to the south that the state Department of Environmental Quality's Pocatello air monitoring equipment showed as of Wednesday night that the air quality in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area had decreased from good to moderate, meaning that people sensitive to air pollution could have suffered negative health impacts.
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, however, the air quality in Pocatello and Chubbuck had rebounded back to healthy levels.
The wildfire was reported on private land about four miles west of Firth around 4 p.m. Wednesday and is currently burning in thick vegetation including juniper, willow and cottonwood trees along the Snake River.
Early Wednesday evening the flames were towering higher than the trees in their path and smoke from the blaze could be seen from over 20 miles away.
Thus far no one has been evacuated or injured and no structures have been damaged.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said the controlled burn was started by someone burning a ditch or weeds but the flames got out of control.
"Initially we were telling people in the area to be ready to evacuate, but we've pulled back on that now," Rowland said.
On Wednesday night the flames did burn to within a half-mile of homes but the fire center reported on Thursday morning that those structures are no longer threatened.
There are currently no road closures because of the fire.
Firefighters from Firth, Blackfoot, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs are aggressively battling the fire.
The wildfire burning near Firth, a town of about 525 people located northeast of Blackfoot, is the latest of several recent East Idaho blazes caused by controlled burns that got out of control.
The fire center warned the public on Thursday morning to "please take care while conducting spring cleaning like debris, ditch and field burning" to avoid causing wildfires.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest updates on this story.