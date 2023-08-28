POCATELLO — Firefighters expected to have the wildfire burning in the hills just west of Pocatello fully contained on Tuesday night.
The blaze burned out of control on Monday afternoon in the City Creek trail system area, scorching 113 acres before firefighters with help from air tankers were able to slow the fire's spread by Monday evening.
The Bureau of Land Management reported that the fire did not grow overnight and firefighters began early Tuesday morning to build containment lines around the blaze. Full containment was expected around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the BLM said.
The fire has not resulted in any evacuations or damage to structures but one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Authorities said on Monday night that the fire was burning on BLM land only two miles west of Pocatello city limits but they did not believe the blaze posed any threat to the city.
The BLM said firefighters fought the blaze aggressively on Monday but it was able to spread due to the windy and dry conditions.
Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene through at least Tuesday night.
The fire was reported by local residents around 2:20 p.m. Monday in the North Fork area of the City Creek trail system.
The smoke from the fire could soon be seen from throughout Pocatello as the blaze grew.
Pocatello, BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs firefighters responded to the fire and by late Monday afternoon were receiving support from multiple firefighting planes.
The air tankers dropped several loads of retardant in an attempt to stop the spread of the flames.
Fortunately, the fire burned on rugged hilly terrain and never threatened any structures, authorities said.
The BLM said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation but stated via Facebook: "As we head into the holiday weekend please make sure to check those trailer chains and if your camp fire is too hot to touch it is too hot to leave."
The public should stay away from the City Creek trail system until the fire has been extinguished.
