IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries following a house fire on the 3000 block of East Lincoln Road on Saturday afternoon.
Personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a single-family house just west of the round-a-bout at East Lincoln Road and Ammon Road.
One adult male was home when the fire started. The homeowner was not injured, and there were no injuries to first responders or other bystanders.
The Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center received several calls from bystanders reporting smoke and flames coming from the home. Reportedly, the flames were coming from the back of the house, between the garage and a breezeway, and were spreading due to the winds.
When Engine 2 arrived at 3:37 p.m. they reported a small single-story working fire on the west side of the home. By 3:40 p.m., firefighters reported having a good knock down of the fire, with complete knock down at 3:55 p.m.
The fire extended from the garage and breezeway to the attic, but firefighters were able to keep it from reaching the rest of the home. There was smoke damage throughout the garage and home.
The damages are estimated at $120,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.
No other information will be released at this time.