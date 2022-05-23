Chubbuck fire

Chubbuck police and firefighters at the scene of Monday evening's house fire on Lexington Street.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

CHUBBUCK — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Chubbuck home early Monday evening.

The 6:40 p.m. fire at a residence on Lexington Street near West Chubbuck Road was quickly extinguished by Chubbuck firefighters. 

There did not appear to be any injuries caused by the fire but the Chubbuck Fire Department hasn't yet provided further details about the blaze.

Chubbuck police temporarily shut down Lexington Street because of the fire.

