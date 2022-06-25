UTV fire

Aberdeen firefighters respond to a burning utility terrain vehicle following the Aberdeen Daze parade on Saturday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

ABERDEEN — Firefighters extinguished a utility terrain vehicle that caught fire following the Aberdeen Daze parade on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on North First East and did not result in any injuries, authorities said.

The road was temporarily shut down by police while Aberdeen firefighters extinguished the burning UTV.

The UTV had participated in the parade minutes prior to catching on fire.

The Aberdeen Fire Department was nearby, having also participated in the parade, and responded quickly to the emergency.

It wasn't immediately clear why the UTV caught fire.