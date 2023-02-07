A fire truck and police SUV at the scene of Tuesday afternoon's apartment fire near downtown Pocatello.
POCATELLO — A fire heavily damaged an apartment near downtown Pocatello on Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze at the apartment building in the 1100 block of North Main Street was reported around 3:15 p.m., the Pocatello Fire Department reported.
No one was injured in the fire but several people who resided in the apartment building were temporarily evacuated until the blaze was extinguished, authorities said.
The two adults who resided in the apartment that caught fire were not home at the time but someone in a neighboring apartment spotted the flames and called 911, the Fire Department said.
Although the apartment where the blaze occurred suffered fire and smoke damage, firefighters were successful in keeping the fire from spreading to the other units in the apartment building.
The living room of the apartment where the blaze ignited suffered significant fire damage and the entire apartment has heavy smoke damage, the Fire Department said.
The two adults who lived in the damaged apartment were displaced by the fire but have since moved into a vacant apartment in the same building.
Firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours extinguishing the fire, and North Main Street was temporarily shut down.
The Fire Department said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
