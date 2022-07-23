POCATELLO — Firefighters expect to have a wildfire burning just south of Pocatello fully contained by late Sunday night.
The fire is in the Blackrock Canyon area and has scorched over 260 acres since being reported by state police around 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The fire ignited on the other side of South Fifth Avenue from Century High School and Western States Cat and spread away from the road in a northeast direction to a large hill where the flames are currently burning, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.
The Bureau of Land Management said firefighters had the blaze 65 percent contained on Saturday night with full containment estimated by 10 p.m. Sunday.
The wildfire has not resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures but fire trucks have been positioned at some nearby homes to protect them from the flames, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.
The fire has not shut down any roads but authorities are urging people to stay away from Blackrock Canyon Road until the blaze has been extinguished.
The Pocatello Valley Fire Department along with BLM, Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs firefighters and a multi-agency hotshot crew are battling the flames with help from a firefighting helicopter.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.