POCATELLO — Firefighters expect to have a wildfire burning just south of Pocatello fully contained by late Sunday night.

The fire is in the Blackrock Canyon area and has scorched over 260 acres since being reported by state police around 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The fire ignited on the other side of South Fifth Avenue from Century High School and Western States Cat and spread away from the road in a northeast direction to a large hill where the flames are currently burning, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.