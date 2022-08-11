Firefighting aircraft Ross Fork fire in Fort Hall (fully contained)

A firefighting aircraft assists in battling the blaze in the Ross Fork area on the Fort Hall Reservation on Tuesday evening. The blaze scorched 6,391 acres by the time it was 100 percent contained Thursday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Firefighters have contained two wildfires that ignited near Pocatello this week and collectively scorched nearly 7,000 acres.

The first blaze erupted in the Ross Fork Area on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Michaud Creek fire remains

A wildfire in steep terrain east of Michaud Creek Road scorched about 326 total acres by the time it was 100 percent contained Wednesday evening.

