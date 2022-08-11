Firefighters have contained two wildfires that ignited near Pocatello this week and collectively scorched nearly 7,000 acres.
The first blaze erupted in the Ross Fork Area on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Ross Fork blaze scorched 6,391 acres by the time it was 100 percent contained Thursday, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The fire’s primary fuel sources were brush and high grass, the BLM said.
Residents in the area of the Ross Fork fire were evacuated Tuesday and Wednesday as firefighters battled the blaze. Authorities believed firefighters controlled the blaze after battling it all Tuesday night, but it reignited Wednesday afternoon, resulting in additional evacuations.
The Tribes around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday announced the fire’s incident commander gave residents permission to return to their homes.
Firefighters continued to maintain containment lines and mop up hot spots throughout the night Wednesday. Smoke and flames from the blaze could be seen from several miles away on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The blaze, fueled by high winds in the area, destroyed one shed, but did not result in any injuries.
At least 70 firefighters from the Fort Hall and North Bannock fire departments, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs battled the blaze with help from firefighting aircraft.
The cause of the blaze is currently undetermined and remains under investigation.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribal leaders and emergency personnel thanked outside agencies for their assistance fighting the fire.
“First responders also would like to thank the community for being cooperative by avoiding the burned area and letting responders continue to work on putting out the fire,” The Tribes said.
Firefighters also contained a blaze that scorched hundreds of acres in the hills west of Pocatello in the Michaud Creek area.
The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday and was fully contained around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Chris Berger of the Idaho BLM.
The blaze burned about 326 total acres, Berger said, adding that some crews will remain at the fire on Thursday to maintain containment lines and mop up any hot spots.
In addition to the BLM and U.S. Forest Service firefighters from the American Falls, Inkom, Pocatello Valley, Pocatello, Fort Hall, North Bannock, Power County and Rockland fire departments battled the blaze.
Berger said the blaze did damage any structures or result in any injuries.
The cause of that fire is also undetermined and remains under investigation.
