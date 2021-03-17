FORT HALL — Firefighters are battling a wildfire on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
The blaze was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area bordered by Ellsworth, Siler and Edmo roads and Highway 91 near the Shoshone-Bannock High School.
There are several homes located in the area of the fire but we've received no reports about any homes being damaged or people being injured.
The public should stay away from the area until the fire has been extinguished.
Authorities are expected to release additional information on the blaze soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.