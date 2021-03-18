Firefighters are battling a brush fire along the railroad tracks between Downey and Swanlake in southern Bannock County.
The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. Thursday and has temporarily shut down train traffic along the rail line.
The flames are burning close to Highway 91 but the road has not been shut down.
We've received no reports that the fire has resulted in any damage to structures, injuries or evacuations.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were still attempting to extinguish the flames.
Authorities have not yet commented on what could have caused the fire or how many acres have been scorched.
