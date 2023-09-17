Pocatello firefighters try to extinguish a brush fire burning near Hiline Road on Sunday.
POCATELLO — Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire in a residential area on the city's north side on Sunday.
The blaze was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the canal between Hiline Road and Wall Street.
Pocatello firefighters responded and had the fire mostly extinguished except for a few hot spots in about 15 minutes.
Pocatello police also responded and briefly evacuated some nearby residents while firefighters were battling the flames less than 50 yards away.
Hiline Road remained open during the fire but police temporarily shut down Wall Street.
The fire did not result in any injuries or damage to structures. The flames scorched about a quarter-acre of brush along the east side of the canal.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fire.
The fire remains under investigation by the Pocatello police and fire departments.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.