Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a structure fire in Arbon Valley this morning at 2710 Arbon Valley Highway located on the Fort Hall Reservation in Bannock Creek District.
When units arrived to the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the front of a manufactured home.
All occupants were safely outside of the home.
The home was a total loss. Red Cross was contacted and is assisting the family.
One firefighter was injured to his hand while extinguishing hot spots.
American Falls Fire Department assisted with the fire.
The cause of fire is still under investigation and no further information is available.