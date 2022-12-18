House fire

Firefighters extinguish the remaining hot spots after a fire caused extensive damage to a home in Inkom on Saturday.

 Inkom Fire Department Photo

Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a residence fire at 12:00 pm Saturday on Rapid Creek Road in Inkom.

The back of the residence was fully engaged when the first engine from Inkom arrived and fire had already spread into the attic space. The residents of the home were out of town and no one was in the home when the fire was reported.

